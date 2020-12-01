MML Investors Services LLC Has $9.95 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,090.38 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,787.48, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,000.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.83.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,045.82.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

