MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,711 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $263.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $712.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.64 and a 200 day moving average of $259.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

