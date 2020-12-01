MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

NYSE CVS opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.