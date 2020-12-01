MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $122.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $125.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

