MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Securiti upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.