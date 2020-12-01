MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.56.

Shares of PYPL opened at $214.12 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $216.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.