MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN opened at $249.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $250.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

