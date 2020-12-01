MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 600.0% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $490.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,789 shares of company stock worth $121,329,268. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 target price (up from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.74.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

