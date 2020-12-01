MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 29,780 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 40.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,780 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,569,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,786 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 541,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 608,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $122.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $125.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

