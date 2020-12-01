MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 3,496 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

NYSE RTX opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.