MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 4,414 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Shares of COST opened at $391.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.05 and its 200-day moving average is $339.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

