MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 44,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $58.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02.

