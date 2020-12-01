MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

