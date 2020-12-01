MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total value of $3,942,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. FBN Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.88.

ZM opened at $478.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.03. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.28, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

