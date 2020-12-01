MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.