MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,367.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 88,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

MDT opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

