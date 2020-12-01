MML Investors Services LLC Sells 10,007 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.71 and its 200 day moving average is $141.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

