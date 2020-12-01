MML Investors Services LLC Sells 11,369 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.