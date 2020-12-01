MML Investors Services LLC Sells 11,369 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

