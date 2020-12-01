MML Investors Services LLC Sells 17,444 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,800,000 after acquiring an additional 142,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 326,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69,661 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

