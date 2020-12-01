MML Investors Services LLC Sells 18,121 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75.

