MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 379,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,672,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.03. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

