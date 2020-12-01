MML Investors Services LLC Sells 30,543 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,543 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

