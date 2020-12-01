MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.93.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.