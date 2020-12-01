MML Investors Services LLC Sells 43,985 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,985 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,671 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,451,000 after acquiring an additional 605,079 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 857.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 597,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,127,000 after acquiring an additional 534,788 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,045,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 734,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 435,872 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.72. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.12 and a 1-year high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

