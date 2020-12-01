MML Investors Services LLC Sells 83,879 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,879 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

