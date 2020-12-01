MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 231.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.5% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $204.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $211.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average of $185.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.