MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 49.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,919 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,878 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,975,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

