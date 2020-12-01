MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) (LON:MBO) Shares Gap Down to $8.75

MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) (LON:MBO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.25. MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 31,598 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.28.

About MobilityOne Limited (MBO.L) (LON:MBO)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. It offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

