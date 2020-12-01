Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $200.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Moderna traded as high as $178.50 and last traded at $169.58, with a volume of 783759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.74.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,575.34. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,806 shares of company stock worth $43,181,968. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.