Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.70.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

NYSE:MC opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.36. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.06%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,244,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,715 shares of company stock worth $3,691,192. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 19.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.