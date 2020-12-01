Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Update

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, an increase of 262.0% from the October 31st total of 149,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MOGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mogo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. Mogo has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.89.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

