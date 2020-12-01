MOGU (NASDAQ:MOGU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MOGU (NASDAQ:MOGU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MOGU stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. MOGU has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MOGU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

