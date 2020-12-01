Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 127,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

