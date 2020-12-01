Monero Classic Market Capitalization Reaches $864,644.12 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $864,644.12 and approximately $473.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 76.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00665421 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002054 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

