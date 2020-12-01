Monero (XMR) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $1.80 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $125.58 or 0.00665421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002054 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,773,475 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

