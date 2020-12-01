Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,290.00

Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($16.85) and last traded at GBX 1,284.82 ($16.79), with a volume of 160408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,266 ($16.54).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,216.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.77.

In related news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,109 ($14.49) per share, for a total transaction of £11,090 ($14,489.16).

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

