Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMNSF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Elementis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Elementis alerts:

EMNSF stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Elementis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.