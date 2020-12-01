Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ELEZY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endesa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Endesa currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ELEZY opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. Endesa has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

