Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:MCL opened at GBX 40.67 ($0.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91. Morses Club PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a market cap of $52.17 million and a PE ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between Â£100 and Â£1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 95 branches and approximately 2,050 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

