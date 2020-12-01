Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Shares Gap Up to $38.65

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.65, but opened at $41.10. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) shares last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 299,086 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $52.17 million and a PE ratio of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Company Profile (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between Â£100 and Â£1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 95 branches and approximately 2,050 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

