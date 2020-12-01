Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Shares Gap Up to $12.43

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $13.00. Mothercare plc (MTC.L) shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 169,631 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare plc (MTC.L) in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34.

In other news, insider Andrew Cook purchased 862,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £103,485 ($135,203.81).

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) Company Profile (LON:MTC)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

