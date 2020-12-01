Mothercare plc (MTC.L)’s (MTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:MTC opened at GBX 12.95 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.08. The company has a market cap of $41.54 million and a PE ratio of 3.16. Mothercare plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 19.61 ($0.26).

In related news, insider Andrew Cook purchased 862,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £103,485 ($135,203.81).

Mothercare plc

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

