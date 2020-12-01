Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Mountain Crest Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MCACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mountain Crest Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Mountain Crest Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of MCACU opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

