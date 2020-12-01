MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MTBC stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. MTBC has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

