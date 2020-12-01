NAGA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,502.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $1,502.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Upbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

