National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Raises Dividend to $3.00 Per Share

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Tuesday, February 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.31. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

