Navient Co. (NAVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 18th

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navient to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Navient stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. Navient has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

