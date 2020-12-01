Neo Price Tops $17.63 on Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $778.14 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $17.63 or 0.00093893 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00027428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00160009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.00915757 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00225796 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00463476 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00161718 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

