Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) vs. AerCap (NYSE:AER) Head-To-Head Contrast

AerCap (NYSE:AER) and Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of AerCap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AerCap and Nesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerCap -0.37% 10.59% 2.20% Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AerCap and Nesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AerCap 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nesco 0 0 1 0 3.00

AerCap presently has a consensus price target of $41.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.57%. Nesco has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.27%. Given Nesco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nesco is more favorable than AerCap.

Risk & Volatility

AerCap has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AerCap and Nesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AerCap $4.94 billion 0.98 $1.15 billion $8.43 4.36 Nesco $264.04 million 0.85 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -6.38

AerCap has higher revenue and earnings than Nesco. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AerCap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AerCap beats Nesco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. As of July 29, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,357 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

